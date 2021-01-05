Annual hedgelaying competition postponed due to Covid restrictions

The Isle of Wight Hedgerow Group have announced that in light of the new Coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions, this year’s Isle of Wight Hedgelaying Competition will not take place.

They say,

“We are sorry to say that we won’t be having a competition in 2021. The 2020 event was one of the best yet, and was held just before any of us realised what an extraordinary period of restrictions was upon us.

“Given the obvious constraints there is no chance we could deliver a safe competition in 2021, so we reluctantly have to postpone to 2022.

“Please join us again next year, and meanwhile, keep safe and keep laying!”