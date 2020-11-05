Another assault in Shanklin: Police issue appeal for information

Isle of Wight police are appealing for witnesses and information after an assault on a man in his 40s in Shanklin.

An altercation between the victim and three male suspects occurred in the vicinity of Regent Street, Shanklin, at around 6.15pm yesterday evening (4th October).

It is then believed to have moved on to Arthurs Hill and then Avenue Road.

Taken to hospital

A member of the public assisted the victim by calling an ambulance. He was taken to hospital, where he was assessed.

Officers were in the area carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

CCTV, Ring Doorbell or dash cam footage

If you saw or heard anything, or if you have CCTV, Ring Doorbell or dash cam footage in any of these locations, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44200428414.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report anonymously online via Crimestoppers Website.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0

