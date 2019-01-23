Another bank closes a branch on the Isle of Wight

Santander has announced it will be closing its Ryde branch on 6th June 2019.

The bank say more of their customers “are changing the way they manage their money” and that as well as using branches, more people find it convenient to do their day to day banking using online, mobile or telephone banking.

What the bank says

They say,

“Given this change in our customer’s requirements we’ve undertaken a comprehensive review of our branch network. This review incorporates analysis and consideration of many factors including where each of our branches are located and how they are used by our customers. “Our branch network remains very important to us and our customers and we’re committed to continuing to invest in and develop our branches. However we will be focusing our investment in those locations where our customers need and use our branches the most. “We can assure you that we don’t take the decision to close any branch lightly and we assess each

branch individually to consider the potential impact for customers and the alternative options

available to bank locally.”

Find out more

The information leaflet below is intended the further explain the decision and provide information of the next nearest branches etc.





Thanks to Simon Rex for the heads up.

Image: veisto under CC BY 2.0