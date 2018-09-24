Another burst water main closes road in Cowes

A diversion has been put in place following the burst water main in Victoria Road, Cowes.

road closed sign

Victoria Road, Cowes, has been closed from its junction with Moorgreen Road to its junction with Fellows Road.

The closure is to allow Southern Water to repair a burst water main.

Diversion
The diversion will affect Victoria Road, Mill Hill Road, Newport Road, Three Gates Road, Place Road and Park Road.

Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure. Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

Cowes road closure

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 24th September, 2018 2:48pm

By

Cowes, Roads

