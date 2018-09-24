Another burst water main closes road in Cowes

Victoria Road, Cowes, has been closed from its junction with Moorgreen Road to its junction with Fellows Road.

The closure is to allow Southern Water to repair a burst water main.

Diversion

The diversion will affect Victoria Road, Mill Hill Road, Newport Road, Three Gates Road, Place Road and Park Road.

Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure. Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

