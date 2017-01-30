Another busy week for the Isle of Wight Pop Up Soup Kitchen

Thanks to Trevor from the Pop Up Soup Kitchen for sharing this latest news. Ed

Using our waste food contracts from the Island’s leading supermarkets, the Pop-up Soup Kitchen were able to distribute enough food last week to easily feed 225 less fortunate Islanders.

In all, 437 miles were covered, I must have been to every corner of this Island.

From a plea from a mother who did not have enough money to buy milk for her baby

To 40 meals we delivered to the Island’s rough sleepers and a church lunch

Isle of Wight College and Jon Gilbey, the Mayor of Shanklin got involved, cooking and preparing food for our less fortunate

We donated a 14 Litre Shepherd’s Pie to Kings Church, Sandown, to feed 35 at their “Credit Crunch Lunch” last Thursday

Five food boxes / parcels were given out to people identified to us as “struggling with life”. These boxes are designed to feed 18 people in all for at least two meals a day.

Free food rack

Figures do not Include and food we have given out on our free food rack at Newport Congregational.

There is also the assistance we give to two primary schools, who earlier in 2016 identified that some pupil’s lunch boxes deteriorated towards the end of the month, before parents were paid.

“No one will go hungry on my watch”

On the Pop Up Soup Kitchen’s Facebook Page I said last year, “No one will go hungry on my watch”.

As the group numbers swell, the Soup Kitchen has expanded too, every day we have offers of help and assistance not just on the Island, but from all over the country .

Venue needed for Waste Not Want Not restaurant

The Soup Kitchen continues to search for a suitable venue for its Waste Not Want Not, waste food restaurant.

If any restaurateur/bistro owner out there wants to do a partnership then I have the food!

Stay up to date with the latest Soup Kitchen news by following Trevor on Twitter or Facebook.