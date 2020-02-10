Another flood alert for the Isle of Wight coast issued

A Flood Alert is in force for the Isle of Wight coast, with flooding possible for on the coast.

The Environment Agency warn residents to ‘Be prepared’.

Tuesday’s very early morning tide at 00:09 on 11/02/2020 is higher than normal due to unsettled weather with strong Westerly Force 6 winds and large waves.

The weather increases tide table values by 0.39 m. The total forecast tide is 4.81 metres Chart Datum (2.22 mAOD) at Cowes.

For 1 hour either side of high water, waves will cause spray overtopping across the exposed coast at Freshwater Bay, Sandown, Shanklin, Gurnard and Ryde.

The tide will also be high in Cowes, at Medina Road, near the floating bridge. Minor impact flooding of sea front car parks, roads and esplanades is expected across the Island.

At 12:24 on 11/02/2020‚ the tide will still affect the exposed coast. We may issue further advice tomorrow morning. We continue to monitor the forecast.

At Medina Road in Cowes and Well Road in East Cowes, as precautionary measure, we recommend installing flood protection 1 hour before high tide. We will update this message by 10:00 on 11/02/2020