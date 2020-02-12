Another flood alert issued for the Isle of Wight coast

The Environment Agency have issued another Flood Alert for the Isle of Wight coast.

The warning reads:

At 01:58 on Thursday (13th), some overtopping may affect the exposed coast.

On Thursday afternoon at 13:58, the tide is higher than normal with Westerly Force 5 winds and moderate waves. The weather increases tide table values by 0.47 m.

Cowes

The total forecast tide is 4.84 metres Chart Datum (2.25 mAOD) at Cowes. For one hour either side of high water, minor impact flooding will affect sea front roads, esplanades and car parks across the Island.

Water will be high at Medina Road and the floating bridge.

East Cowes

In East Cowes, road flooding will affect Albany Road, Well Road and Castle Street. After this tide, conditions should then improve until the weekend, when Storm Dennis may bring rough seas.

We continue to monitor the forecast. The tide level will be at least 10 cms below the top of front door steps at Medina Road.

As a precautionary measure, flood protection could be installed 1 hour before high tide.