Another rise in number of Isle of Wight residents seeking out of work benefits

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics show that 5,460 people in the Isle of Wight area were claiming ‘out of work benefits’ during July 2020 – these figures also includes Universal Credit figures (see below).
That’s a rise of 135 since June 2020, when there were 5,325 claimants, and a rise of 3,490 from July 2019 (1,970 JSA claimants).
Breakdown of claimants
Of those claiming in July 2020,
- 3,325 were male
- 2,135 were female
- 10 were 16-17
- 1,085 were aged 18 To 24
- (625 were aged 18 To 21)
- 2,860 were aged 25 To 49
- 1,505 were aged 50+
That means 6.8% of the resident population of area aged 16-64 is claiming out of work benefits – 1.5% more than the rest of the South East (5.3%), and 0.3% more than the whole of the UK (6.5%).
Image: dragontomato under CC BY 2.0
Tuesday, 11th August, 2020 8:39am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nQY
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Jobs, Isle of Wight News
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓