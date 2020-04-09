Another rise in official confirmed Isle of Wight Coronavirus cases

The official number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight has risen by three to 41.

Anecdotally there are many more cases of Coronavirus in the community, with residents showing symptoms and self-isolating. Only those requiring hospital treatment are currently being tested.

Seven passed away, nine recovered

Earlier today the Isle of Wight NHS Trust announced that a seventh person had passed away after testing positive to Covid-19.

As of today, Thursday 9th April, nine people admitted to St Mary’s Hospital who had tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered and been discharged.

A breakdown of national figures can be found on the Covid-19 Dashboard.

Residents are urged to remain at home in order to stay safe and protect the NHS.

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Social distancing

It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.



Seeking advice

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

Image: _airrun under CC BY 2.0