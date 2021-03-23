Another rise in the number of Isle of Wight residents seeking out of work benefits

See within for the number of Isle of Wight residents seeking out of work benefits or Universal Credit in the last month, broken down between sex and age groups

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics show that 5,555 people in the Isle of Wight area were claiming ‘out of work benefits’ during February 2021 – these figures also includes Universal Credit figures.

That’s a rise of 310 since January 2021, when there were 5,245 claimants, and a rise of 2,980 from February 2020 (2,575 JSA claimants).

Breakdown of claimants
Of those claiming in February 2021,

  • 3,285 were male
  • 2,270 were female
  • 5 were 16-17
  • 1,080 were aged 18 To 24
  • (605 were aged 18 To 21)
  • 2,920 were aged 25 To 49
  • 1,550 were aged 50+

That means 7% of the resident population of area aged 16-64 is claiming out of work benefits – 1.6% more than the rest of the South East (5.4), and 0.5% more than the whole of the UK (6.5%).

