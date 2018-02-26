Road closure to affect Shanklin to Ventnor access

Island Roads have announced a road closure in Shanklin for works by Southern Water to repair a sewer in the carriageway.

Church Road, Shanklin from outside St Blasius Church to outside number 32 will be closed from 09:30 hours on Wednesday 28th February 2018.

Diversion routes

This the the road that leads directly out of Shanklin towards Ventnor, so drivers will be redirected via Wroxall.

The diversion will affect these streets: Church Road, High Street, Victoria Avenue, Godshill Road, Whiteley Bank, St Johns Road, Clarence Road, Newport Road, Ocean View Road, Mitchell Avenue, St Boniface Road, Leeson Road, Ventnor Footpath 109, Bonchurch Road, Cowleaze Hill.

Island Roads say that reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

