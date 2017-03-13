Another successful position for Isle of Wight holiday park

Congratulations to The Orchards Holiday Park who have for another year scooped a top position in the Top 100 sites guide.

The Guide is put together by Practical Caravan and Practical Motorhome and the winners are voted for by their readers.

The Orchards Holiday Park was voted overall winner in 2015 and 2016 and now voted Best Site for Families in 2017.

“A fantastic place to stay”

The Guide says …

It’s a fantastic place to stay if you are touring with a family on the beautiful Isle of Wight. The facilities here are top notch and include two heated swimming pools, (one indoor and one outdoor) an area for ball games, a large shop and a take-away bar where you can get some food to save you having to cook. The number 7 bus stops right outside the entrance. It can take you to Yarmouth, Freshwater or Newport.

Readers say …

“ A giant, friendly welcome and the staff couldn’t do more to settle us in. Great facilities- lovely and clean and surrounded by wonderful views and sunshine at the end of October! This will be the first of many more visits”