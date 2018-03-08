Anyone can park in St Thomas’ Square for free due to inaction of the council

Readers have been in touch with OnTheWight concerned at the number of vehicles parking in the pedestrianised area of St Thomas’ Square, Newport.

The photos below (jump to photos) have been shared with us by Justin Steele, who says,

“So let’s all go park our cars in St Thomas’ Square for free all day, because there’s no one able to stop us, shall we? “The square is an iconic tourist attraction of Newport and frankly it’s pretty awful that a handful of people whom are clearly financially able to pay to park their cars in designated spaces, choose instead to park their cars in the middle of the Town’s main square.”

No powers of enforcement

OnTheWight asked the Isle of Wight council whether there any parking restrictions on parking on St Thomas’ Square and whether they take an active role in enforcing any restrictions.

Remarkably, it appears that neither the council, police or Island Roads have the power to enforce parking in the Square.

Mark Downer, Isle of Wight Council parking operations manager, told OnTheWight

“Unfortunately no agency, at present, has the powers to enforce parking in St Thomas’ Square, Newport. “This is being addressed at the time of writing as the Isle of Wight Council are in the process of instructing Island Roads to revise/amend the Traffic Regulation Order, which once completed will permit enforcement by the relevant authorities.”

Altered view of Square businesses

Justin finished by saying,

“I used to be happy to drink and dine at the various eateries outside tables and chairs. But not any more, thank you. Surely I’m not alone in thinking this way?”

Image: © Justin Steele