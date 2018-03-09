Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 9th March 2018

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (9th March) find out more about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Roadworks lights:

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 St Georges Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 March — 11 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : R314 : St Georges Way—St Georges Way-Newport
Works description: erect scaffold for fence repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017998

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 March — 11 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML220144/5/6 – between Crocker Street and St Mary’s roundabout : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Various Iron works to adj/rep and paco NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017992

Clarence Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : O/S No 23 Clarence road, Ventnor. : Clarence Road-Ventnor
Works description: patching repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017960

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 March — 22 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Entrance to Mews Lane ML210051 : Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: Drainage #3 – Install additional drainage ML210051 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018027

A3055 Undercliff Drive, Niton, Isle of Wight
09 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE STONE RIDGE TO OUTSIDE LITTLE GABLES
Works description: REPLACE A LV POLE AND O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30000376

Moa Place, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
10 March — 12 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S 1 TO O/S 4
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND ERECTING A NEW LV POLE. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001586

Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
09 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE THE STABLES TO OUTSIDE SOUTH CLIFT
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30000375

Solent Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
09 March — 11 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE KENSUL TO OUTSIDE WESTHOLM
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001597

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
10 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12 High Street, Albert Place, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold License requested 10/03-136/03
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003789

Beechcroft Drive, Wootton, Isle of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 BEECHCROFT DRIVE, WOOTTON, IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER SERVICE TO NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066575

College Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 COLLEGE RD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09054612

Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
09 March — 22 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From the junction with REGINA ROAD to approx 116m SE on EDINBURGH ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER – 456806 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 116m of Duct 54/56 in FW/CW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB05

Millward Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 19 MILLWARD RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: TEST HOLE LEAKAGE ENQUIRY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09056187

