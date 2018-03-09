Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 9th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 St Georges Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

11 March — 11 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : R314 : St Georges Way—St Georges Way-Newport

Works description: erect scaffold for fence repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017998

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 March — 11 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML220144/5/6 – between Crocker Street and St Mary’s roundabout : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Various Iron works to adj/rep and paco NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017992

Clarence Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : O/S No 23 Clarence road, Ventnor. : Clarence Road-Ventnor

Works description: patching repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017960

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 March — 22 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Entrance to Mews Lane ML210051 : Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: Drainage #3 – Install additional drainage ML210051 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018027

A3055 Undercliff Drive, Niton, Isle of Wight

09 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE STONE RIDGE TO OUTSIDE LITTLE GABLES

Works description: REPLACE A LV POLE AND O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30000376

Moa Place, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

10 March — 12 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S 1 TO O/S 4

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND ERECTING A NEW LV POLE. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001586

Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

09 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE THE STABLES TO OUTSIDE SOUTH CLIFT

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30000375

Solent Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

09 March — 11 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE KENSUL TO OUTSIDE WESTHOLM

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001597

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

10 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 12 High Street, Albert Place, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold License requested 10/03-136/03

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003789

Beechcroft Drive, Wootton, Isle of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 BEECHCROFT DRIVE, WOOTTON, IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER SERVICE TO NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066575

College Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 COLLEGE RD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09054612

Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

09 March — 22 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: From the junction with REGINA ROAD to approx 116m SE on EDINBURGH ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER – 456806 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 116m of Duct 54/56 in FW/CW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB05

Millward Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 19 MILLWARD RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: TEST HOLE LEAKAGE ENQUIRY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09056187

Image: svensson under CC BY 2.0