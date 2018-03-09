Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 9th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
A3020 St Georges Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 March — 11 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : R314 : St Georges Way—St Georges Way-Newport
Works description: erect scaffold for fence repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017998
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 March — 11 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML220144/5/6 – between Crocker Street and St Mary’s roundabout : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Various Iron works to adj/rep and paco NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017992
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 March — 11 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML220144/5/6 – between Crocker Street and St Mary’s roundabout : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Various Iron works to adj/rep and paco NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017991
Clarence Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : O/S No 23 Clarence road, Ventnor. : Clarence Road-Ventnor
Works description: patching repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017960
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 March — 22 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Entrance to Mews Lane ML210051 : Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: Drainage #3 – Install additional drainage ML210051 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018027
A3055 Undercliff Drive, Niton, Isle of Wight
09 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE STONE RIDGE TO OUTSIDE LITTLE GABLES
Works description: REPLACE A LV POLE AND O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30000376
Moa Place, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
10 March — 12 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S 1 TO O/S 4
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND ERECTING A NEW LV POLE. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001586
Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
09 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE THE STABLES TO OUTSIDE SOUTH CLIFT
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30000375
Solent Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
09 March — 11 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE KENSUL TO OUTSIDE WESTHOLM
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001597
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
10 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12 High Street, Albert Place, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold License requested 10/03-136/03
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003789
Beechcroft Drive, Wootton, Isle of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 BEECHCROFT DRIVE, WOOTTON, IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER SERVICE TO NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066575
College Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 COLLEGE RD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09054612
Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
09 March — 22 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From the junction with REGINA ROAD to approx 116m SE on EDINBURGH ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER – 456806 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 116m of Duct 54/56 in FW/CW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB05
Millward Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 19 MILLWARD RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: TEST HOLE LEAKAGE ENQUIRY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09056187
