Apollo Youth Theatre offer five-days of acting workshops with public show at Open Day

Mish shares details about this volunteer led event taking place this month. Ed

Apollo Youth Theatre are hosting one week of acting workshops for those aged 8-18 years, with a public performance at the Apollo Theatre Open Day.

What you’ll gain

Those taking part will learn various acting skills including physical theatre, devising, viewpoints and so much more.

This is an opportunity to get hands-on with theatre, bringing creativity alive.

Attendance is required everyday (with the exception of those collecting GCSE results) as it is important the ensemble are reliable for each other.

Book your place now

This course is only suitable for those who have an interest in theatre. The cost for the whole week is just £20.

Registration forms can be filled in by a parent on the morning of 19th August or they can be emailed beforehand. Booking is essential.

To book a place or for more information please contact us through the Apollo Youth Theatre Facebook page or through our email address apolloyouththeatre@gmail.com