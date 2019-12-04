Appeal after man suffers life changing injuries in Isle of Wight collision

Police officers are appealing for information following a collision on the Isle of Wight which has left a man with life changing injuries.

The single vehicle collision, involving a Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle, happened on Heathfield Road just before 4pm on Tuesday, 3rd December.

Life changing injuries

The rider of the motorcycle, a 27-year-old man from Freshwater, was taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he remains receiving treatment for his injuries.

Get in touch

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the motorcycle being ridden in the area prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 44190435011.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0