Appeal for dashcam footage after collision leads to serious and life-changing injuries for teenager

Police are appealing for information regarding a serious collision which took place in Freshwater last weekend.

At around 8.20pm on Saturday 5 October, a black Volkswagen Polo and a delivery van collided on Afton Road on the bend which sits between Military Road and Manor Road.

The Volkswagen had been travelling northbound, and the van was travelling in the opposite direction.

Serious and life-changing injuries

The 17-year-old Volkswagen driver sustained serious and life-changing injuries.

His passenger, a 17-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries.

The van driver was uninjured.

Get in touch

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage of this incident, or who witnessed it and has any information, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190356464.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0