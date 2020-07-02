Appeal for dashcam footage after van and a motorcycle involved in serious road traffic incident

Police officers were called to a serious road traffic collision in Whitwell last night (Wed 1st July).

They were alerted by the Ambulance Service to the incident at 8.47pm, at the junction of Southford Lane and Newport Road.

A van and a motorcycle were said to be involved in the collision and the emergency services were on the scene.

Get in touch

If anyone saw the collision or has any information or dash cam footage, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting Operation Overlay.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary.

It’s not clear whether road closures are still in place on Southford Lane and Newport Road, but it may be advisable to avoid the area at this time. Three ambulance units, plus the air ambulance attended, along with the Fire Service and Police. Ed

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0