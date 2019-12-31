Appeal for dashcam footage or information following Godshill burglary

Police are appealing to drivers with dashcams who may have driven past the burglary site to review their footage and share with police

We are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at a work site in Godshill, Isle of Wight.  

Entry was forced to a container on the site Munsley Close between 11am on 20th December and midday on 21st December.

Items stolen
Offenders then stole two cans of white diesel, and professional tools including a Bomag vibrating plate and Bomag BT60 tamper.  

It is believed a vehicle was parked close to the site and a wheelbarrow used to move the machinery.   Officers investigating are keen to speak with anyone who saw anything suspicious between the above times.  

Appeal for dashcam footage
PC Timothy Campany, of the Neighbourhood Policing Team, said:

“Did you drive past the work site between 11am on 20th December and midday the following day?  

“If you have a dash cam and did drive past the site, I would urge you to review the footage and get in touch with us.  

“I would also ask anyone offered plant machinery or diesel for sale to contact us.”  

Get in touch
Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44190460106.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.  

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Tuesday, 31st December, 2019 9:00am

By

