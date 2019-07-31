Appeal for information about missing woman from Andover

Police and family are seeking the public’s help to find 33-year-old Jayne Travell.

Jayne has been missing for over a week, having last been seen on the morning of Tuesday 23rd July in Andover, Hampshire.

The mother of three did the school run in the morning and was then seen at Tesco, Weyhill Road, Andover at around 11am. After this she just vanished.

Jayne has shoulder length brown hair, blues eyes, is 5′ 8″ tall. She has a tattoo on her lower back and left forearm. Her clothing is unknown.

If you have seen Jayne, or have any information which may help find her. please call Police on 101.