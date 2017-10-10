Appeal to find missing Isle of Wight teenager

Family and friends are growing increasingly worried about the missing teenager who was last in contact with her family on Friday. If you have seen Kayleigh please let police know asap by calling 101.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

kayleigh pixie france right

Police have confirmed they are following several lines of enquiry to help locate missing Isle of Wight teenager, Kayleigh (Pixie) France.

Kayleigh was last in contact with her family on kayleigh pixie france Friday afternoon and was reported missing to police just before 9.30pm on Saturday, 7th October.

She has dark brown dreads on one side of her head and shaved the other.

Appeals to find the missing 17 year old from Ryde have been shared across social media on the Island and beyond.

kayleigh pixie france left side

If you have seen Kayleigh please let police know as soon as possible by calling 101.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Tuesday, 10th October, 2017 11:23am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fHH

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police, Ryde, Isle of Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*