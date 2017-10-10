Appeal to find missing Isle of Wight teenager

Police have confirmed they are following several lines of enquiry to help locate missing Isle of Wight teenager, Kayleigh (Pixie) France.

Kayleigh was last in contact with her family on Friday afternoon and was reported missing to police just before 9.30pm on Saturday, 7th October.

She has dark brown dreads on one side of her head and shaved the other.

Appeals to find the missing 17 year old from Ryde have been shared across social media on the Island and beyond.

If you have seen Kayleigh please let police know as soon as possible by calling 101.

Location map

View the location of this story.