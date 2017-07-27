Appeal to help feed birds rescued by Wild Bird Aid

The brilliant folks over at Wild Bird Aid have just issued an appeal for help.
They say,
“We are right in the middle of our busy summer season here at Wild Bird Aid, and have been rearing baby birds since the end of March.
“These babies (not to mention the many adult patients we have) need a lot of food! Our funds are now depleted – can you help us?”
Show your support
The team are inviting Islanders to make donations via the Total Giving page.
Without more support they cannot take in new casualties – every amount helps.
YJC
27.Jul.2017 6:43pm
Do Total Giving take any money out of the donations?
If possible I’d rather give something to Wild Bird Aid direct so they get the whole lot.
Is there a contact email or an address?
Sally Perry
27.Jul.2017 6:49pm
Contact details are on their official Wild Bird Aid Website