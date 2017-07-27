Appeal to help feed birds rescued by Wild Bird Aid

Wild Bird Aid do some amazing work with rescued birds, but really need to help with funds in order to continue feeding the hungry families they’ve been looking after.

wild bird aid

The brilliant folks over at Wild Bird Aid have just issued an appeal for help.

They say,

“We are right in the middle of our busy summer season here at Wild Bird Aid, and have been rearing baby birds since the end of March.

“These babies (not to mention the many adult patients we have) need a lot of food! Our funds are now depleted – can you help us?”

The team are inviting Islanders to make donations via the Total Giving page.

Without more support they cannot take in new casualties – every amount helps.

  1. YJC


    27.Jul.2017 6:43pm

    Do Total Giving take any money out of the donations?

    If possible I’d rather give something to Wild Bird Aid direct so they get the whole lot.

    Is there a contact email or an address?

