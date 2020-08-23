Appeal to Isle of Wight ferry passengers following fatal incident

Police are appealing for information and video footage following a fatal collision between a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat and a buoy in Southampton Water.

The incident took place at around 10.10am yesterday morning (Saturday 22nd August) in Southampton Water between Netley Abbey and Hythe Pier.

15-year-old girl pronounced dead

Twelve people who were on board were taken to hospital. Sadly, one of the passengers, a 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead in hospital.

The girl’s next of kin are being supported by specialist officers from Hampshire Constabulary.

All of the other passengers received hospital treatment – some for serious injuries.

Footage

The Police investigation, alongside the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch, continues and Police are asking people to submit any footage they have of the incident to us.

Detective Superintendent Neil Corrigan said:

“This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with the young girl’s family at this difficult time.

“We are now building a picture of what happened on the water that day, and the circumstances leading up to this collision. “It is important that we gather as much visual evidence as we can, as well as accounts from any witnesses. “We know that there was a ferry heading towards East Cowes, Isle of Wight, which left Southampton at 10am. Were you on this ferry, and did you see or record any of this incident? “Equally, were you out on the water on Saturday the 22nd of August between 9.30am and 10.30am, in Southampton Water between Netley Abbey and Hythe Pier?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Orange.

Can be submitted online

You can also submit information and visually recorded evidence via the Major Incident Public Portal.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0