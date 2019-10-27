Appeal to raise £2,500 for lifesaving therapy dog for young Islander

A fundraising appeal to secure a therapy dog for a young Islander with complex disabilities has been gathering pace.

Launched by Ventnorian Kirsty Chapman, £1,000 of the target has already been reached, but another £1,500 is desperately needed.

Kirsty says,

“Evan is coming up to eight-years-old and has many complex disabilities. He’s non-verbal, but seems to communicate with animals.

“Not only will a therapy dog be a great physical comfort to him, but it will be trained to notice seizures, of which there are many and mostly silent.

“I am hoping to raise enough for the dog, with money left to train him/her which could literally be life saving to Evan and his family.”