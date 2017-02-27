Apprentices are a hit at Island hedgelaying competition

Lianne shares this latest news from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust. Ed

Four young apprentices showed off their traditional conservation skills at the 25th annual Hedgelaying Competition over the weekend. Hedgelaying is a traditional method of cutting, bending and fixing live hedge stems to allow them to grow into thick hedges to contain livestock and provide vital habitats for birds and wildlife.

The four apprentices debuted in the annual competition as part of two Wildlife Trust teams, with one team scooping the award for best laid hedge using hand tools, and the teams coming third and fourth overall.

Jamie Marsh, Reserves Manager for the Isle of Wight at Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust said: