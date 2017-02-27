Apprentices are a hit at Island hedgelaying competition

The four apprentices debuted in the annual competition as part of two Wildlife Trust teams, with one team scooping the award for best laid hedge using hand tools, and the teams coming third and fourth overall.

Lianne shares this latest news from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust. Ed

Four young apprentices showed off their traditional conservation skills at the 25th annual Hedgelaying Competition over the weekend. Hedgelaying is a traditional method of cutting, bending and fixing live hedge stems to allow them to grow into thick hedges to contain livestock and provide vital habitats for birds and wildlife.

Jamie Marsh, Reserves Manager for the Isle of Wight at Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust said:

“This was a great chance for our young apprentices to get stuck in and show off the skills and knowledge they’ve learned during their time with us. Despite being new to the competition, they scored well and did us proud!”

