Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 28th February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Hale Common, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 03 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Arreton: Outside Holliers Farm And Opp: Hale Common-Arreton

Works description: Please Dig Out Tree Stump/ Root From Bank And Make Good The Area (Mini Digger Required) Arreton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

28 February — 13 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Sub-Station To O/S 35 High St Carisbrooke

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Advanced planning

Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 03 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : O/S No 123 : Horsebridge Hill-Newport

Works description: Perm Saw Cut Infill To C/Way P/H

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Racecourse, Newport, Isle Of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport: North Bound 60m Before The Roundabout.: Racecourse-Newport

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Temp Repaired Potholes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 03 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way At The Start Of The Grass Verge At The Jnc Of Betty Haunt Lane:

Works description: Gully Cover Reset To Level

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Queens Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Thornhill, Castle Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Renew Noisy Fire Hydrant Frame & Cover,Customer Complaints

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 03 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 16 St. Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Reconnect Customers Water Supply In Tar Path

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Shalfleet : From Junction With Main Road (B3401), 500m, Ml 640281 : Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Quartering And Hedging As Required 1.5m Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: So 7 On Avenue Road

Works description: Freshwater – 367250 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

28 February — 08 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Formerly The Dairy Depot (Plots 1,1a,1b, 1c, 5 & 5a)

Works description: Lay New Services From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 150 Furrlongs , Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Renew Stop Tap Box

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mount Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 21 Mount Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Locate Buried Stop Tap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 14 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Access Between 44/46

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Shide Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 03 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite Of The Junction Of Whitepit Lane On Shide Road

Works description: Newport – 374824 – Overlay � Lay Approx 7m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 14 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Former Bembridge Primary School,Steyne Road,Bembridge,Iow.

Works description: Install 90mm Water Main Connection For New Developemant.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Fairway, Lake, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 03 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 88 The Fairway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Rebuild Fire Hydrant Chamber So Fire Bigade Can Use The Hydrant.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Town Lane, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

28 February — 06 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Flat 2, 55 Town Lane, Sandown

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 03 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite Of The Junction Of St Johns Road On Watergate Road

Works description: Newport – 374824 – Overlay � Lay Approx 2m Of Duct 54/56 In Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 03 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport : From Shide Road 240m South (Ml 240288) : Watergate Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Prior To Resurfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: svensson under CC BY 2.0