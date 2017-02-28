Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 28th February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Hale Common, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 03 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Arreton: Outside Holliers Farm And Opp: Hale Common-Arreton
Works description: Please Dig Out Tree Stump/ Root From Bank And Make Good The Area (Mini Digger Required) Arreton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
28 February — 13 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Sub-Station To O/S 35 High St Carisbrooke
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Advanced planning
Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 03 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport : O/S No 123 : Horsebridge Hill-Newport
Works description: Perm Saw Cut Infill To C/Way P/H
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Racecourse, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport: North Bound 60m Before The Roundabout.: Racecourse-Newport
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Temp Repaired Potholes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 03 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way At The Start Of The Grass Verge At The Jnc Of Betty Haunt Lane:
Works description: Gully Cover Reset To Level
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Queens Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Thornhill, Castle Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Renew Noisy Fire Hydrant Frame & Cover,Customer Complaints
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 03 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 16 St. Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Reconnect Customers Water Supply In Tar Path
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Shalfleet : From Junction With Main Road (B3401), 500m, Ml 640281 : Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Quartering And Hedging As Required 1.5m Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: So 7 On Avenue Road
Works description: Freshwater – 367250 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
28 February — 08 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Formerly The Dairy Depot (Plots 1,1a,1b, 1c, 5 & 5a)
Works description: Lay New Services From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 150 Furrlongs , Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Renew Stop Tap Box
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mount Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 21 Mount Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Locate Buried Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 14 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Access Between 44/46
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Shide Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 03 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite Of The Junction Of Whitepit Lane On Shide Road
Works description: Newport – 374824 – Overlay � Lay Approx 7m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 14 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Former Bembridge Primary School,Steyne Road,Bembridge,Iow.
Works description: Install 90mm Water Main Connection For New Developemant.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Fairway, Lake, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 03 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 88 The Fairway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Rebuild Fire Hydrant Chamber So Fire Bigade Can Use The Hydrant.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Town Lane, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
28 February — 06 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Flat 2, 55 Town Lane, Sandown
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 03 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite Of The Junction Of St Johns Road On Watergate Road
Works description: Newport – 374824 – Overlay � Lay Approx 2m Of Duct 54/56 In Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 03 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport : From Shide Road 240m South (Ml 240288) : Watergate Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Prior To Resurfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tuesday, 28th February, 2017 6:52am
By Sally Perry
