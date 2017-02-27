Mount Kilimanjaro challenge underway for Isle of Wight brewer

Isle of Wight master brewer, distiller of delicious rum, vodka and gin and all round good chap, Xavier Baker, is currently making his way up the magnificent, but humongous Mount Kilimanjaro.

He’s not putting himself through the challenge of climbing nearly 5,000 metres above sea level just for the fun of it though.

Worthy local charity

Xav is hoping to raise around £4,000 for the Hampshire Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. He said,

“I’ve wanted to take on the adventure of Kilimanjaro for some time now. When the opportunity came up to raise money for such a worthy local charity. I decided to go for it. “The Hampshire Isle of Wight Air Ambulance can be anywhere on the Island in 20 minutes and will always have a Doctor on board. That is a super fast and efficient service we need to support.”

Show your support

Xav is well-known and well-liked so we’re sure that he’ll pick up lots of supporters over the next few days.

If you’d like to show your support for Xavier, pop over to his Just Giving Page.

Image: © Xavier Baker by Paul Field Photography

Image: Kilimanjaro by ninara under CC BY 2.0