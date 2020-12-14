Apse Heath housing plans rejected by Isle of Wight council planning committee

Housing in Apse Heath has been refused by the Isle of Wight Council after the local councillor pleaded with the committee to refuse the greenfield development.

Applicant Connie Bentley wanted to build seven houses behind existing homes on Ventnor Road, forming a new cul-de-sac on land that is currently used as a paddock for horses.

Called in by Mosdell

Following strong objections from the community, including the Island’s MP, ward councillor Cllr Clare Mosdell called the decision into the Isle of Wight Council’s planning committee to make the final decision — as council officers recommended the development receive conditional approval.

Planning agent for the development, Andrew White, argued the council’s planning policies were out of date as they did not have a five-year land supply.

Agent: Client invested her life savings to create comprehensive application

He said paired with a persistent record of under-delivery, the presumption is in favour of sustainable development and permission should be granted.

He said:

“My client has invested her life savings to create a comprehensive application … The council has never ruled out developing this greenfield site (through pre-application advice) if anything it has been encouraging of bringing forward the right scheme. “We understand there are concerns about building on greenfield land but there is no moratorium on such developments.”

Mosdell: “This development fills me with fear”

Speaking at the planning meeting, Cllr Mosdell said the application would set a precedent for more open market housing schemes and shared her frustrations of a ‘bureaucratic system dictated to by legislation directed from those who have or will never be likely to set a foot on this Island.’

She said:

“This development fills me with fear that passing this will open the floodgates for more applications for housing on dangerous roads. “You cannot walk up Ventnor Road to Apse Heath shop without taking your life into your hands, cars speed down the road and there are accidents on a regular basis.”

Objections from members

Cllr Paul Fuller led the objections, proposing refusal on grounds it was not near the settlement boundary and there would not be a community gain for the development.

Access to the site was also noted to be ‘severely lacking’ by Cllr Richard Hollis, who said the access road meant the current neighbours would have to deal with the new traffic and service vehicles.

The application was rejected by seven to three.

Named vote

Those in favour of rejecting the application were Cllrs Michael Beston, George Cameron, Fuller, Steve Hastings, Hollis, John Howe and Matthew Price.

Cllrs Jones-Evans, John Kilpatrick and Chris Quirk voted against the proposal to reject the application.

Cllr Brian Tyndall left the virtual meeting to give his apologies at another happening at the same time and was unable to vote on the application.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Andrew White Planning Consultancy