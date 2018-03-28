Architect of Isle of Wight Highways PFI contract is back!

The one-time highest paid executive at the Isle of Wight council (IWC), Jay Jayasundara – who enjoyed a package worth £185,000pa – is back at the Isle of Wight council.

The reason for his return? OnTheWight has been told it’s for him to find savings in the Highways PFI contract that he was handsomely paid to create – we’ve asked the council to confirm this, but yet to hear back. A contract that was widely-criticised by Executive members of the Island Independent administration, as well as Island pundits.

Keeping shtum

Jay Jayasundara (or JJ as he’s fondly known at the IWC) left the council back in December 2012. His latest appointment appears to have been kept very quiet.

This is despite JJ having been paid by the IWC twice already this year through his company, Jasmine Consulting, £7,785.63 in January and £5,405.72 in February.

Based at Island Roads

OnTheWight understands that JJ is based at the Island Roads HQ on Dodnor Estate in Newport, and today a rather expensive-looking Mercedes 4×4 with a familiar personalised number plate was spotted in their car park.

OnTheWight has put a number of questions about JJ’s contract to the Isle of Wight council and will update this article once we hear back.

Image: cogdog under CC BY 2.0