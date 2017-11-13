Are you brave enough to take the Penguin Plunge?

Elisha shares this latest news on behalf of Age UK Isle of Wight. Ed

This Christmas, Age UK Isle of Wight (Age UKIW) are once again inviting all Islanders to take the plunge at Appley Beach, to raise some much-needed funds for their ‘No One Should Have No One at Christmas’ Campaign.

The Penguin Plunge is a sponsored ‘Christmas Dip in the Sea’ for Age UK Isle of Wight.

Where and when

It takes place on Sunday 17th December, meeting outside Dell Café at the earlier time of 11am this year to coincide with the tide, making it a perfect morning dip to blow away the cobwebs of the previous night’s Christmas party hangover.

Elisha Leachman, Fundraising Manager at Age UKIW, said:

“We’re really excited for the return of the plunge this year. Last year there was a great turnout to support our brave penguins. We hope that many will join us to celebrate this festive season and help raise vital funds for their local Island charity. “All of the profits raised in December will stay on the Island to support the most vulnerable older people in our communities. We, as a local, independent charity are incredibly grateful to everyone that shows us support at Christmas and are looking forward to seeing everyone there.”

How to enter

It costs £10 to enter, which includes a foam penguin mask to wear for the dip and a hot drink and foil blanket to warm up with afterwards.

Small additional sponsorship is appreciated. Teams, families and group entries welcomed.

You can sign up today through the Age UKIW Website or by contacting the fundraising department on (01983) 301343 / fundraising@ageukiw.org.uk

The Penguin Plunge is kindly sponsored By Red Squirrel Property Shop LTD.