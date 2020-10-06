Around the Island in 24 hours: School staff ‘Take on the Isle of Wight’ fundraiser

This coming weekend (10th October), staff from St Catherine’s will be making their way around the Isle of Wight on foot in a relay style event raising funds for St Catherine’s School and College based in Ventnor.

Setting off from the school at 8am on Saturday morning, the teachers, therapists and other staff will trek clockwise round the Island in teams, adhering to Covid-19 guidelines at all times. The relay is expected to take around 24 hours with the last team arriving back at school around 6am the following morning.

Ultra version in opposite direction

Meanwhile, going the opposite way round, one staff member will be taking on the “Ultra” version of the challenge by himself. Teacher Andy Gibbins will be setting off from school at the same time and running anti-clockwise around the coast to Northwood.

From there he will then cycle the remainder of the loop back to school.

Business sponsorship of £67

Both routes are approximately 67 miles long and it is hoped that sponsorship will be raised through Just Giving.

It is also hoped that some businesses may wish to sponsor the event with a £67 donation to cover each mile. Funds raised will support children and young people with speech, language and communication needs.

Show your support

Donations can also be accepted throughout the challenge, look out for the participants and their collecting buckets as they go round.

To keep up to date with their progress please follow the dedicated fundraising page on Facebook @StCatherinesfundraising

For more information on the event or to offer support please contact the community fundraiser at St Catherine’s, Michaela White on (01983) 852722 or [email protected]

News shared by Michaela on behalf of St Catherine’s (Registered Charity 288148). Ed