The Artful Dodger southside at Winter Gardens: Secure your tickets now

Top UK Garage act, Artful Dodger, are appearing at Ventnor Winter Gardens this Saturday 6th May, bringing their unique party vibe to an intimate gig in what is rapidly becoming the hottest venue for music on the Island.

The live set this Saturday at the Winter Gardens won’t be just your run of the mill DJ / MC set, but expect them to play a host of styles from UKG, Dubstep, Deep Funky and Soulful House, Bassline, Electro, Jungle/DandB and Rare Groove.

Experts in getting the audience involved and being able to adapt to their audience, they effortlessly drop a selection of tunes that fits nicely in with the atmosphere on the night, the result is a buzzing party vibe wherever they play, keeping the crowd entertained and partying all night long.

Tickets are selling fast so don’t miss your opportunity to get up close and personal with Artful Dodger, together with support DJs, at Ventnor Winter Gardens from 8pm ’til very late.

Tickets are just £10 from the Winter Gardens, by calling 01983 857757, or online from Ticket Source.

Most commercially successful UK garage act

Artful Dodger originally comprised of producers Mark Hill, Pete Devereux and MC Alistair and is established as the most commercially successful UK garage act to date with an amazing string of chart topping hits, remixes and a platinum selling album, It’s All About The Stragglers.

After Pete and Mark decided to follow different musical paths, MC Alistair continued to bring the chart topping brand to clubs and festivals around the world linking up with Dave Low co-owner of the Label Public Demand Records, responsible for signing and breaking The Artful Dodger brand.

An instant success on the dance floors

The partnership was, and is, an instant success on the dance floors and they have been tearing up dance floors as a duo for over ten years now. Their reputation as an MC/ DJ outfit is untarnished as they bring a unique vibe to party people from all around the World – Dubai, Holland, Poland, Romania, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Russia, Switzerland, Ibiza, Cyprus, South Korea, Germany, Prague and the USA to name but a few.

Their pre-eminence is confirmed as they continue to play alongside some of the biggest artistes in the music business such as Busta Rhymes, Calvin Harris, Skepta, Chipmunk, Wretch 32, N Dubz, Wiley, Pro Green and Taio Cruz.

