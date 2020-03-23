Artist in residence sought for The Ellen MacArthur Foundation

How can art change our economy for the better? Is the brief for an artist in residence with The Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

Applications are open for an Artist in Residence for the entire month of June 2020.

Creative practitioners from all backgrounds and disciplines are invited to apply for the first Artist in Residence post.

What is the Ellen MacArthur Foundation?

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation works with business, government, and academia to build a framework for a circular economy.

Underpinned by renewable energy, the three principles of a circular economy are based on designing out waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use, and regenerating natural systems.

Creating a future that’s more inclusive, diverse, and distributed

The Foundation appreciate that “art and culture play a vital role in the creation of a future that is more inclusive, diverse, and distributed”.

They say,

“We’re looking to discover the links that connect a circular economy with artistic expression.”

Find out more

For full details about the post and application method, visit the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Website. The closing date is 17th April.

Image: Debby Hudson under CC BY 2.0