Artists, crafters, authors, publishers and book types sought for Book-ish Art and Craft Fair

The first Book-ish art and craft fair is seeking local artists, craft enthusiasts, authors, publishers and book-type people to be part of the fair.

Organised by Charlotte Begg the fair will be held this upcoming May half-term at Newport Library.

Half the tables have now been reserved, including local children’s author Jules Marriner, local poetry publisher Eye Flash Poetry, and Medina Books Book shop, alongside a plethora of talented artists and crafters.

Enchanted Isle will also be there with Princess Belle to keep children entertained.

To book your table call Lord Louis Library, Newport on (01983) 823823.

Tuesday, 18th February, 2020 6:03pm

