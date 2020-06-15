Artswork launches fundraiser for children and young people during Covid-19 crisis

How do you create a rainbow without colouring pencils?

Creativity is fundamental to the development and happiness of children and young people and local children’s charity, Artswork is working closely with organisations across the South East to get creative packs out to those children and young people who need them most.

There are thousands of children and young people across the South East who have no access to basic creative supplies including pens, pencils and paper.

Help create an escape for vulnerable children

Artswork have been lucky to receive a grant from Arts Council through Let’s Create Packs, which has enabled us to reach 3,000 children and young people.

There are many more children and young people who will benefit from a creative pack, so Artswork urgently need your help to create a smile, an escape, even a masterpiece for vulnerable children and young people at this challenging time.

Not just survive, but thrive

Artswork is making a public call out for donations from the public and businesses.

Just £10 will help a child or young person not just survive, but thrive.

To donate, head over to the fundraiser page.

Art is your human right

Being able to do arts and creative activities is a right that not every child has. Artswork want to help change this.

It won’t solve every problem, but it could make someone smile, laugh, express themselves and be free even just for a minute, but to someone that can’t experience that every day those moments are priceless.

You can also get involved on social media by using the hashtag #GivingToCreate.

To find out how you can get involved, visit the Artswork Website.

Image: © Youssif, Eastbourne