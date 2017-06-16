Aspire Ryde launch DIY SOS to help save the building

Heath shares this latest news from Aspire Ryde. Ed

The Aspire Ryde team are hoping to harness the amazing support from the local community across the Isle of Wight, asking if people can come to assist with a DIY SOS style challenge. It is to help to make the building more accessible and for us to be able to improve the historic building that is still on the buildings ‘At Risk’ Register.

We hope the some kind trades people might be able to lend a hand to improve our building so that we can focus upon helping people in need.

After three years of partial developing the building, we’ve had thousands of people through our doors. That, of course, takes its wear and tear upon the place and we feel it’s time for us to ask for some help and support so that we can ourselves keep our focus on helping those in society most vulnerable, such as the homeless, elderly, mental health and wellbeing that access the building every week.

Plenty of work to be done

Once we know who is able to help out over the long weekend, we will decide what jobs we can tackle, such as a small flat roof that needs replacing, plastering, gardening, painting and carpentry – there is loads of cleaning and sorting so we are not just looking for trades people there will be plenty to do for anyone who is able to help.

Can you help?

If people are able to offer their time please let us know by emailing diysos@aspireryde.org.uk or make contact through the Aspire Ryde Facebook page.

If people are not able to give their time then might they consider donating an hour or two of their salary towards the equipment costs?

Any donations can be either in person at Aspire or online.

It should be an interesting weekend full of help, food and fun.

