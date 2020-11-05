Aspire Ryde ready to help those in need over the Covid-19 lockdown

Ryde has once again reacted to news of a renewed Covid-19 lockdown by reinstating its local helpline and response hub for people in the town and surrounding area.

Hosted by Aspire Ryde and in conjunction with Ryde town council the Helpline will be available from 10am – 4pm Monday to Friday and will also work in conjunction with the Isle of Wight County Council helpline.

Support available for anyone who needs it

As with the previous lockdown, support is available for those who need assistance with shopping, prescriptions and other issues.

A phone befriending service is also available for people requiring social support through isolation.

Lilley: Wonderful to see community responding again so quickly

Ryde Mayor, Michael Lilley, said,

“The Ryde community was very quick to respond during the first lockdown and the Town Council working in conjunction with Aspire and other voluntary organisations have formed a great working partnership. “It is wonderful to see the community responding again so quickly and positively to this renewed challenge.”

Nicholas: We are ready to cope

Aspire Chief Executive, Trevor Nicholas, said,

“It’s great to see the Ryde community responding quickly again to those in need. Having been through this before we know what is needed and everything is in place. “We don’t expect the level of need to be as great as the first lockdown, but are ready to cope if it is.”

The Ryde hub can be contacted on 01983 716020

See the Aspire Ryde Website for more details, or follow them on Facebook.

News shared by Trevor on behalf of Aspire Ryde. Ed

Image: Mike Meyers under CC BY 2.0