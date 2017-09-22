Aspire Ryde receives Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Heath shares this great news from Ryde Aspire. Thanks to Graham Reading for the photos.

Last weekend Aspire Ryde were delighted to welcome the Lord Lieutenant of The Isle of Wight, Major General Martin White CB CBE JP, who presented to Aspire Ryde on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.

The MBE for volunteer groups

‘The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service’ it is the highest award given to local volunteer groups across the UK to recognise outstanding work done in their communities.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate the anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation. It is the MBE for volunteer groups.

Nominated by Ryde Mayor

Aspire Ryde were nominated for their volunteer work in the community by the Mayor of Ryde Councillor Henry Adams.

Cllr Adams said,

“Since its founding Aspire Ryde have reached out and developed community services benefiting the town of Ryde and making it a better place to belong.”

Much-needed community centre

Aspire Ryde is a relatively new charity that was developed by Heath Monaghan and his team to breath new life into the redundant former church building, turning it into a much-needed community centre.

Heath who is founder and leader of the organization said,

“Ryde needed a community heart and we asked the question about what was to happen to this important landmark building. It has been great to see the local community flock there to help to develop the project with about 120 regular volunteers committing their time to make it thriving and a vibrant heart to the community. “Our volunteers are fantastic individuals but together they are an amazing team with a heart for helping others. We are honored and delighted to have been acknowledged for our work within the local community benefiting thousands of people each month from Ryde and across the Island. “This award is really a celebration of each and everyone of our amazing volunteers over the last three years who have worked tirelessly and selflessly to serve others.”

Highest honour for volunteers

Julie Monaghan, project volunteer coordinator, said,

“We are so pleased to receive this award it recognises the hard work and dedication of our team of volunteers who deserve this, the highest honour they can receive.”

Louise Randal, an Aspire Ryde volunteer, when asked why she volunteers at Aspire said,

“I believe in what we do and have caught the vision for a community that supports each other in a safe space, where I can try new ideas and projects, the other volunteers have become like family for me.”

The day was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate this achievement, Aspire had over 200 invitees attend with a range of dignitaries alongside our value volunteers.

