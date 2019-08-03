Aspire Ryde will welcome their new CEO in the autumn

Heath shares this latest news. Ed

The Trustees of Aspire Ryde have this week announced their next Chief Executive.

Trevor Nicholas will take over responsibility from current CEO and founder of Aspire Ryde, Heath Monaghan, in the autumn.

Trevor has helped shape Aspire

Heath said

“It’s great news that Trevor will be taking the Charity forward. He knows the organisation well as he has been involved with shaping Aspire as a Trustee and Treasurer for the past eighteen months and brings a wealth of experience in leading dynamic and innovative social organisations. “He is already well known to staff and volunteers and has recently been instrumental in developing our new soft play facility, it feels very good to know the organisation is in safe hands.”

Former director of multi-million-pound social enterprise

A born and bred Islander, Trevor studied at Carisbrooke high school before leaving the Island to pursue a career in the public and voluntary sectors.

As director of a multi-million-pound social enterprise in Nottingham he was involved in ground breaking early-years development initiatives and projects to curb isolation and loneliness amongst the city’s elderly population.

Settled back on the Island

Trevor returned to the Island with his family two years ago to settle in Ryde, whilst taking up a high-level finance position with the Primary Care Trust in Portsmouth.

Speaking on his appointment Trevor said

“I can’t wait to get started. Aspire is an incredible charity and the way it brings every part of the community together is unique and innovative. Aspire over the past five years has had a huge impact on the town and local community. “It’s been exciting to be involved to this point and to be able to build further on that vision is a real privilege.”

Helping people and communities to help themselves

He continued,

“My passion is for helping people and communities to help themselves. To be able to do that in this community and this building that I have so many personal and family connections to is amazing”

Trevor will take up the role at Aspire in October, working through a gradual handover in the run up to Christmas when Heath will leave the organisation to train for pioneering Anglican ministry.

Sussman: Fully committed to the vision

Will Sussman, Chair of Trustees at Aspire said

“We are so pleased to welcome Trevor into the role of Chief Executive. Having worked with him as a Trustee we know that he is fully committed to the vision and values that drive Aspire. “He understands the challenges that we face as a charity and we know that he has the experience and drive to take us forward.”

Heath leaves a strong legacy

He also paid tribute to Heath Monaghan saying,