Astronaut TV show winner to share love of space with Islanders

She proved she could speak Russian while spinning around in a centrifuge machine and she performed emergency procedures in an undersea training facility.

This week Dr Suzie Imber, who won a BBC television show to find Britain’s next potential astronaut, will swap space for the Solent as she delivers a talk on the Isle of Wight.

Dr Imber will share her passion for all things astro when she hosts an event at Broadlea Primary School in Lake on Wednesday 26th June, at 7pm.

The event is free and has been organised by award-winning Isle of Wight primary school teacher Claire Loizos, who has been delivering space camps for Island children in her spare time.

Astronauts: Do You Have What It Takes?

The BBC’s Astronauts: Do You Have What It Takes? was fronted by retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield.

Dr Imber saw off a host of stiff competition to eventually win his recommendation to join the European Space Agency.

Dr Imber is an Associate Professor at the University of Leicester and a Planetary Scientist.