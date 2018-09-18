Attempted murder arrest, after man left with life-threatening head injury

This in from the police, in their own words. Our thoughts are with the injured man and his family and friends. Ed

We are investigating a serious assault in Sandown that took place on St John’s Road last night (Monday 17 September).

Officers were called at 7:55pm to a report of a man having been assaulted outside of the Old Comical pub.

Life-threatening injuries

A 49 year-old man from the Isle of Wight was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment to a head injury.

His condition is described as life-threatening.

Arrested for attempted murder

A 24 year-old man from Sandown has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at this time.

Get in touch

We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the pub or surrounding area at the time, who may have seen what happened.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44180351867.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.