Autumn’s arrival: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (currently over 33,500 individual shots) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

It’s been a while since our last selection, so there are loads of great shots to look through if you haven’t visited the Pool for a while.

Although it feels like summer today, we love this shot showing the arrival of autumn, taken from the forest bed at Firestone Copse by Nick Lowe.

Join the Flickr Pool

Be sure to check out Nick’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Nick Lowe

Location map

View the location of this story.