Avoid pressure on NHS staff by making sure you don’t run out of medicines over Easter

People who have repeat prescriptions are being urged: don’t risk running out of medicines over the Easter holiday.

The long weekend runs from Friday 30 March to Monday 2 April, and so people need to be ordering their repeat prescriptions now to ensure they get their medication on time.

Avoid extra pressure for NHS staff

Every bank holiday, local NHS staff are put under extra pressure, by being asked to help people who have forgotten about their repeat prescription orders, and then end up trying to get a prescription at short notice when many GP surgeries and pharmacies are closed.

Dr Michele Legg, local GP and chair of the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, said:

“It is always a good idea to check your medicine supplies, but it is doubly important when we are getting close to public holidays. It would be so helpful if everyone could take a minute to check that they have enough to last them right through the Easter weekend and beyond – the period straight after Easter Monday is also very busy for NHS staff. “Unfortunately, there will be some people who run out of medicine or leave orders until the last minute. This puts extra, avoidable pressure on frontline staff at a time when they are already working extremely hard to care for people.”

Pharmacies open on bank holidays

Many pharmacies will be open over the Easter bank holiday weekend and can provide convenient care and advice.

Pharmacies that will be open over the long weekend on the Isle of Wight be found on the homepage of Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group’s Website.

If you have a health concern that is not serious or life-threatening, your local pharmacy is a great first option with quick, helpful advice in a convenient location.

The information on pharmacy opening times on the CCG Website is correct at the time of going to publication. However, they are subject to change, so check the NHS Choices site as an additional precaution.

You can also call NHS 111 where trained advisers will guide you to the best local healthcare for you. If your condition is serious or life-threatening, call 999.

Image: srgblog under CC BY 2.0