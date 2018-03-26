Wolverton Folk & Blues Fair returns for an eighth year to Shorwell

Tim shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

The eighth annual Wolverton Folk & Blues Fair will take place in the stunning grounds of Wolverton Manor, Shorwell, Isle of Wight on Saturday 12th May 2018 (11.30am to 8pm).

After a sell-out successful launch in 2011, the festival has been gaining momentum with fantastic bands/artists each year along with locally produced food, children’s activities, tea tent and not forgetting the Real Ale tent!

We are very pleased to announce we have two special guest artistes at Wolverton Folk & Blues this year… UK’s top blues band The Errol Linton Band and award winning Folk supergroup The Jigantics.

The Errol Linton Band

Three times winner of Blues Harp Player of the year Errol Linton and his band play eclectic British blues, but with a nod to his Caribbean heritage. Singer, songwriter, harp player and bandleader, Errol carries the legacy of Little Walter, Junior Wells and Sonny Boy Williamson into the twenty first century, moving the genre forward by combining 50’s Chicago blues with gentle Jamaica rhythms.

Accompanied by Adam Blake; guitar, Petar Zivkovic; piano, Lance Rose; Double Bass and Kenrick Rowe; drums, his blues is raw and bloody, an urban sound with rural roots. Moving effortlessly from Chicago Shuffle to Kingston Skank without missing a beat, they have gained an unrivalled live reputation on the regular London Blues circuit.

Currently touring his latest album ‘Packing My Bags’, we are very excited to have Errol Linton and his full band at Wolverton in 2018!

The Jigantics

The Jigantics, a five piece band from the Gloucestershire area, specialising in Americana/Country but also referencing Folk, Cajun, Zydeco, and Blues as their major influences.

The line-up is Mark Cole, vocals, squeezeboxes, mandolin, harmonica, mandocello. Rick Edwards, guitars. Keith Thompson, guitars, harmonica, mandolin and vocals. Sarah Kelly Ukulele, flute, vocals. Martin Fitzgibbon drums, vocals, percussion. The band are multi instrumentalists often swapping instruments on stage throughout their set and share lead vocals, as well as four-part harmonies.

Gigging extensively throughout the UK and Europe, this year they are appearing in Germany, Holland, France and Portugal as well as stopping off at Wolverton Folk & Blues Fair this May!

Acoustic Stage

As well as the Main Stage, the popular ‘Beer Tent Acoustic Stage’ will make a welcome return this year providing a full and varied programme, featuring some of the best Folk & Blues musicians the Isle of Wight has to offer.

Other Bands/Artists confirmed include: The MoonShiners, Blackfoot Daisy, Cat Skellington, Feck, Baggywrinkles Blues Band, Grizzly Rhys Morgan, All Washed Up, Danton, Vote Pedro, The Mojo Mamas, Bob’s Basement Band, Claydon Connor, Brighstone Barnacles, Annabelle Spencer and Bloodstone Border Morris.

With an IW real ale beer tent, BBQ, Tea Tent, children’s activities, craft stalls, Circus Skills and Morris Dancing, The Wolverton Folk & Blues Fair looks set to be a great opportunity to enjoy top live music and great festival food, set against the backdrop of the beautiful West Wight scenery.

The event is in aid of Leukaemia Research and Brighstone School.

Get your tickets now

Ticket Information: £7, (£9 on day) Children under 12, Free!

Advance tickets available from:

Waterstones Bookshop, Newport

The Village Shop, Brighstone

Briddlesford Lodge Farm Shop, Wootton Bridge

Brighstone School

Shorwell Shop

Get in touch

For more information or enquiries:

Email: info@folkandblues.org.uk

Web: http://folkandblues.org.uk/

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/WolvertonFolkandBlues