Police appeal after concrete thrown through bus window

Arrest made following reports of criminal damage in Freshwater.

Officers are investigating two separate reports of criminal damage in the Freshwater area of the Isle of Wight on Saturday 24 March.

We received a report shortly after 10:50pm that two cars had been damaged by a group of youths on Upper Princes Road and School Green Road. One car had its wing mirror damaged, the second had its rear window smashed.

A 17 year-old boy from the Isle of Wight was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and has been released from custody without charge, but remains under investigation.

Concrete thrown through bus window

At 11:30pm a piece of was thrown at the window of a bus shortly after it had stopped on Heathfield Road. A 49 year-old man who was a passenger was left with a cut to his head after the window smashed.

PC Martin Egerton who is investigating the incident involving the bus said:

“This was a dangerous and irresponsible act that could have resulted in serious injuries to the passenger, who thankfully was only left with a cut to his head. “This type of behvaiour will not be tolerated and I am keen to hear from anyone who has information as to who was responsible.”

Get in touch

If you saw anything suspicious please call 101 quoting 44180110355 or 44180110417 respectively, alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.