Award winning academy’s orchestra, choir and jazz band perform concerts on the Isle of Wight

Once again, we shall be bringing the Junior Orchestra, Junior Wind Band, Junior Jazz Band and the Intermediate Choir (totalling nearly 80 children) and 11 accompanying adults to stay at East Dene Centre and to perform five concerts in venues across the Island.

An atmosphere of encouragement and fun

Chiltern Music Academy is an independent centre of vibrant community music making. It was formed in July 2014 by a group of parents and music professionals passionate about the development of musicianship.

A carefully designed series of activities gives young musicians aged 4-19 every chance to fulfil their potential in an atmosphere of encouragement and fun.



Isle of Wight tour

The free concerts take place:

Sunday 26th May 7.30pm – St. Saviour’s Church, Shanklin

Monday 27th May 3.30pm – Ventnor Esplanade / 7pm St. Catherine’s Church, Ventnor

Tuesday 28th May 3.30pm – Rylstone Gardens, Shanklin

Wednesday 29th May 1.45pm – Donkey Sanctuary, Wroxall

