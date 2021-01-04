Babies arrive at Isle of Wight hospital on New Year’s Day

The team at St Mary’s Hospital say they are proud to have supported the arrival of these three babies and wish them and their families all the very best for the future

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Photo of baby shoes with the laces fashioned into to illustrate New Years Day Babies

Maternity staff at St Mary’s Hospital welcomed three babies into the world on New Year’s Day 2021.

First to arrive at 2.57am was a baby girl weighing in at 8lb 4oz, followed by the second at 9.38am, Ruby Rose, a daughter for Rachael and Rupert of East Cowes, who weighed in at 6lb 4oz.

The third to arrive at 12.12pm was a baby boy, a son for Faye and Aaron of Newport, who weighed in at 6lb 11oz.

The team at St Mary’s are proud to have supported the arrival of these three babies and wish them and their families all the very best for the future.

News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust, in their own words. Ed

Monday, 4th January, 2021 8:17am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oam

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*