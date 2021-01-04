Babies arrive at Isle of Wight hospital on New Year’s Day

Maternity staff at St Mary’s Hospital welcomed three babies into the world on New Year’s Day 2021.

First to arrive at 2.57am was a baby girl weighing in at 8lb 4oz, followed by the second at 9.38am, Ruby Rose, a daughter for Rachael and Rupert of East Cowes, who weighed in at 6lb 4oz.

The third to arrive at 12.12pm was a baby boy, a son for Faye and Aaron of Newport, who weighed in at 6lb 11oz.

The team at St Mary’s are proud to have supported the arrival of these three babies and wish them and their families all the very best for the future.

News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust, in their own words. Ed