Back to virtual scouting and camping for #wintercamp this weekend

We don’t know how long we’ll be socially isolating this time round, but we do know that our leaders have proved that they can run a brilliant Scouting program – virtually.

2020 was a memorable year for Isle of Wight Scouting for many reasons, most unexpectedly because we needed to develop instant skills in virtual Scouting.

Living the virtual life

Our leaders ran virtual meetings, virtual games, virtual cooking, virtual St Georges’ Day, virtual fundraising, virtual VE day, virtual Remembrance Day and virtual-learning skills for life. But the most enjoyable events for everyone were the virtual camps.

Hundreds of our Scouts, together with family, friends and even parents, set up tents, forts, dens and undercover beds in their homes or gardens.

We all pulled together through the lockdowns and had just started getting back to face-to-face Scouting and now – we’re back into lock down again. So once again our leadership team are working hard to bring virtual Scouting to over 1,000 Young People on the Island. And yes, there will be more camping.

Winter Camp at home

A couple of our Scout Groups had been looking forward to going away to our Gilwell HQ campsite for the annual Winter Camp this weekend, but now hundreds of Isle of Wight Scouts and their friends and family will be having a Winter Camp at home instead. Much more cozy!

Many of our Scouts are already planning their weekend “camping trip” with accommodation, food and activities.

Take part

If you’d like to join in, visit the joining pages on our Website and start applying now. Family and friends are welcome to join you at home too!

As the photo shows, teddy bears are welcome to our meetings!

