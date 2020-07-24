BAE Systems apprentice takes over Maritime LinkedIn channel, speaking to over 36,000 people

21-year-old Gabrielle Morgan, originally from Godalming, Surrey, is about to going into her final week of a year-long Industrial Placement at BAE Systems in Cowes.

Next week (27th-31st July) Gabrielle, who has been described as a fantastic ambassador for the organisation, has been given the opportunity to be part of a LinkedIn channel employee takeover.

Currently living in Cowes, Gabrielle is studying Mechanical Engineering at Loughborough University. She chose to take the BAE placement between her second and third year and is due to return in September to complete the final two years of her master’s degree.

Sharing her stories with 36,000 followers

Every day next week Gabrielle will be posting about her experiences as an apprentice at BAE Systems and highlighting people, projects and stories around the business that have resonated with her during her time as an apprentice.

The BAE Systems Maritime LinkedIn Channel has more than 36,000 followers around the world, so this really is a brilliant opportunity for Gabrielle to shine. Read her first post.