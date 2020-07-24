No new Isle of Wight Covid-19 cases in nearly three weeks, data reveals

The Isle of Wight has had no new Covid-19 cases since 6th July.

Latest data from Public Health England is showing from 6th July to 19th July, the Isle of Wight has had a weekly case rate of 0.0 per 100,000.

This means through Pillar 1 and 2 testing, no cases have been found.

No new cases in past seven days

Director of Public Health on the Isle of Wight, Simon Bryant, confirmed at a meeting of the Isle of Wight Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board that the Island had not seen any new cases of the virus in the past seven days.

Before that, the Island held a weekly rate of 1.41 per 100,000 cases found in the two weeks from 22nd June to 6th July.

The number of positive cases found on the Island remains at 421.

Older age groups

According to the Government in its weekly national surveillance report, overall case numbers and positivity are decreasing, but the highest number of cases continued to be seen is in the older age groups, particularly those 85 and over.

Some local authorities have been placed on a watchlist, highlighting areas of greatest concerns for outbreaks.

Watchlist areas

Parts of England on that watchlist, marked as areas for intervention where steps are being taken to reduce prevalence of Covid-19 include Luton and Blackburn, where lockdown easements have been paused.

This means when the rest of the country’s indoor gyms, swimming pools and other sport and exercise facilities reopen tomorrow (Saturday, 25th July) those towns’ gyms and pools will have to remain closed.

However, it is now mandatory for everyone in England who can wear a face covering to do so in enclosed public spaces — unless you are exempt.

Image: United Nations covid response under CC BY 2.0